POTUS Directs Federal Law Enforcement to Give ‘Whatever is Needed’ in Response to Shootings

President Donald Trump directed U.S. federal law enforcement to give “whatever is needed” in response to the back-to-back mass shootings over the weekend.

During an address to the nation after two mass shootings within 24 hours took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, the president decried the attacks as “evil,” and gave his condolences and prayers to “the victims, their families, and the survivors” of the shootings.

(…)

Trump went on to praise law enforcement’s response as being with “the extraordinary grace and courage of American heroes” and said he is in touch with Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray about the federal government’s response to the tragedies.

He announced that officials were “on the ground” and that he “directed” them to “provide any and all assistance” that is needed.