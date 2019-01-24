Kamala Harris enlists ex-Hillary Clinton team members for 2020 campaign

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is bringing on several top officials from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign to assist in her run for the White House.

One of the most notable former Clinton staffers joining Harris’ campaign is lawyer Marc Elias, who will serve as the campaign’s general counsel. Recently Elias, who is chairman of Perkins Coie’s Political Law Group and has had high-profile clients like the Democratic National Committee, took part in the Florida Senate recount effort.

Among Harris’ other pick-ups are Lily Adams, who was Clinton’s Iowa communications director, and will now take a step up and work as Harris’ national communications director.

The man behind Clinton’s delegate and ballot access operations, David Huynh, will serve as Harris’ senior campaign adviser. On the finance side, Angelique Cannon will be national finance director after helping Clinton in a deputy role in 2016. – READ MORE