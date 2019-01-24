People are replacing their pharmaceutical drugs with medical cannabis, study states

People are replacing their pharmaceutical drugs with medical cannabis, according to a new study by the University of Michigan.

The study said that it aimed to assess attitudes towards and the utilization of medical cannabis and the mainstream healthcare system among medical cannabis users. 450 adults attending an annual public event advocating for cannabis law reform were surveyed.

The majority, 78%, of those surveyed reported using cannabis to help treat a medical or health condition, the survey stated. Medical cannabis useres reported a greater degree of use of medical cannabis and a greater degree of trust in medical cannabis compared to mainstream healthcare.

In comparison to pharmaceutical drugs, the study said that medical cannabis users rated cannabis better on effectiveness, side effects, safety, addictiveness, availability, and cost. 42% of those surveyed even stopped taking a pharmaceutical drug due to the medical use of cannabis. Another 38% said that they used less of a pharmaceutical drug due to the medical use of cannabis. – READ MORE