Dems introducing bill to raise minimum age to buy assault-style weapons

House Democrats are planning to introduce a bill to raise the minimum age required for purchasing assault-style weapons, according to a Politico report.

Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) on Wednesday is expected to introduce the bipartisan legislation, Politico reported. The bill would prevent anyone younger than 21 from buying semi-automatic rifles, though it makes exceptions for some police officers and active-duty military.

The legislation comes as House Democrats have said that they want to make gun control a priority in the new Congress.

Brown told Politico that he would prefer a complete ban on assault rifles but said he got the idea to increase the minimum age from President Trump.

Following a mass shooting that left 17 dead at a school in Parkland, Fla., last year, Trump said he supported raising the minimum age to purchase certain firearms to 21.

Brown’s legislation to do that is backed by three Republicans: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Brian Mast (Fla.) and Pete King (N.Y.). – READ MORE