Kamala Harris Brags About Never Having a Private Sector Job

Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) on Wednesday boasted about never working in the private sector.

Harris attempted to take a shot at South Bend, Ind., mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg’s (D.) private-sector experience by highlighting how she has never earned a single dollar that was not provided by American taxpayers.

“For my entire career, I’ve only had one client: The People,” Harris wrote.

Earlier in the afternoon, NBC News reporter Priscilla Thompson tweeted that Buttigieg would be releasing more tax returns from his tenure at McKinsey & Company, a powerhouse consultancy.

" his opponents to disclose income from their time working in the private sector as well," Thompson tweeted, prompting Harris to tweet she has received $0 from the private sector.