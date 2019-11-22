REPORT: Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’ Mercilessly Trashes The Fake News Media

Director Clint Eastwood delivered yet another understated story about a regular Joe thrust into the spotlight due to unfortunate circumstances, only this time the fake news media gets a serious comeuppance, according to early reviews for the upcoming movie “Richard Jewell.”

Richard Jewell became a national hero during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, when he discovered a bomb planted in Centennial Park. Risking his own life, Jewell successfully helped to evacuate the area, saving countless lives before the bomb detonated. As a result of his heroic feats, only one person died in the blast (a second person later died of a heart attack) while 111 people were injured.

Though first hailed for his triumphant efforts, things quickly turned sour for Jewell the moment the media learned that the FBI was investigating him as a potential suspect, believing he may have planted the bomb himself in order to gain notoriety. As reported by Christian Toto of HollywoodInToto, early reviews indicate that Eastwood provides an unflinching look into the horrific three-month nightmare that Jewell endured until the FBI finally cleared him.

Writing at The Hollywood Reporter, Todd McCarthy noted that "Richard Jewell" actually takes a bold step in a different direction by portraying the journalists, in this case, as the bad guys. Typically, as in the case of "All the President's Men" and "The Post," journalists are heroes bravely speaking truth to power; in "Richard Jewell," the journalists are bullies cowardly speaking lies for power.