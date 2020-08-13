Kamala Harris Bagged Campaign Cash From Jeffrey Epstein’s Law Firm

Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) failed presidential campaign received contributions from a law firm used by deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to July 2019 report.

The Associated Press reported: Kamala Harris bemoaned the influence of the powerful and connected elite last Tuesday when she called on top Justice Department officials to recuse themselves from any matter related to Jeffrey Epstein. She said their former law firm’s work on behalf of the financier accused of sexual abuse “calls into question the integrity of our legal system.” Yet the same day, Harris’ husband headlined a Chicago fundraiser for her presidential campaign that was hosted by six partners of that firm — Kirkland and Ellis, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press.

[…]

Harris, a California senator and Democratic presidential candidate, was one of several White House hopefuls to blast the handling of Epstein’s case in Florida a decade ago, when his lawyers negotiated a deal with federal prosecutors that allowed him to avoid the possibility of years in prison.

In 2008, former Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta met with Kirkland and Ellis lawyers in his capacity as U.S. attorney in Miami and cut an agreement that let Epstein only serve 13 months in prison. – READ MORE

