UH-OH: Sanders Supporters Melt Down Over Harris Pick, Dems Admit Harris Wasn’t ‘First Choice’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has been on the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential ticket for less than 24 hours, but already cracks are beginning to emerge in the Democratic consensus, as progressives react to Joe Biden’s decidedly non-progressive running mate and top Democratic strategists admit Harris wasn’t Joe Biden’s first choice.

Fox News reports that supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who begrudgingly signed on to the Biden campaign are now concerned that Harris, who was, at one time, a law-and-order prosecutor in California, won’t be nearly as progressive as other candidates Sanders could have selected.

Sanders, himself, was supportive of the selection, tweeting, “Congratulations to @KamalaHarris, who will make history as our next Vice President. She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Let’s get to work and win.”

Brihanna Joy Gray, Sanders’ former communications director, who has been skeptical of Biden since Sanders exited the race back in April, wasn’t as rosy.

“We are in the midst of the largest protest movement in American history, the subject of which is excessive policing, and the Democratic Party chose a ‘top cop’ and the author of the Joe Biden crime bill to save us from Trump. The contempt for the base is, wow,” Gray said on Twitter. – READ MORE

