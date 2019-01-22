Kamala Harris announces she is running for president in 2020

California Sen. Kamala Harris announced Monday she is running for president, joining a fast-growing crowd of Democrats jumping into the 2020 race.

“I’m running for president of the United States, and I’m very excited about it,” Harris, 54, told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Harris paired the announcement with the release of a campaign video on Twitter in which she said, “Truth. Justice. Decency. Equality. Freedom. Democracy. These aren’t just words. They’re the values we as Americans cherish. And they’re all on the line now.”

“The future of our country depends on you and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for our American values,” Harris said. “That’s why I’m running for president of the United States.”

The former California attorney general was elected to the Senate in 2016. Since then, she has worked to establish a national profile — by aggressively questioning President Trump’s judicial nominees, writing a book and stumping for Democrats in last year’s midterm elections. – READ MORE