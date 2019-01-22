‘Like, the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change’ says Ocasio-Cortez (VIDEO)

.@AOC on millennials and social media: “We’re, like, the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change” pic.twitter.com/HjhbVyfFN4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tried to tie global warming to the Civil Rights struggle led by Martin Luther King Jr. while speaking to an audience on Monday.

“I think that the part of it that is generational is that millennials, and Gen-Z, and all these folks that come after us, are looking up and we’re like, the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change, and your biggest issue is, your biggest issue is how are we going to pay for it?”

The audience applauded loudly at her statement.

“And like,” she continued, “this is the war, this is our World War II. And I think for younger people, we’re looking at this and we’re like ‘how how are we saying, let’s take it easy when 3,000 people died last year?'” – READ MORE