Kamala Campaign Mocked For Tweeting Bizarrely Terrible Photoshop

The Kamala Harris campaign baffled the Twitterverse Thursday by posting a photoshopped image showing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi yelling at a hypothetical President Harris.

A day earlier, President Donald Trump tweeted out a picture of a meeting with congressional Democrats that showed Pelosi standing up and pointing her finger at Trump. The president wrote that it showed “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!”

Several liberals adopted the image as an example of Pelosi’s fortitude, including Pelosi herself, who made the image her Twitter cover photo. The Harris campaign attempted to get into the game by replacing Trump’s image with that of the California senator. “Time for an upgrade,” tweeted Harris national press secretary Ian Sams. – READ MORE