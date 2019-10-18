House Intel Republicans: Adam Schiff Is Hiding Impeachment Documents from Us

All nine Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee sent a letter to panel chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in which they accuse him of “withholding the existence” of documents as part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“The highly irregular manner in which you are conducting your so-called ‘impeachment inquiry’ gravely concerns us, as does the fact that you have decreed this matter to bee under HPSCI’s jurisdiction despite it lacking any clear intelligence component,” the letter reads. “Further, given that you have recently acknowledged that the Committee no longer needs to receive testimony from the whistleblower, your ‘impeachment inquiry’ lacks any relationship with the jurisdiction of this Committee.”

NEW: @HouseIntel Republicans penned a letter to @RepAdamSchiff for withholding existence of #impeachment related documents from the GOP members & their staff pic.twitter.com/uRl85F1bTF — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) October 18, 2019

“As you are aware, the Committee was established to conduct crucial oversight of the Intelligence Comunity, and we are increasingly concerns about normal work is being overlooked in favor of partisan activities best suited for another Committee, the lawmakers added.

The letter is signed by Reps. Devin Nunes (D-CA), Michael Conaway (R-TX), Michael Turner (R-OH), Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), Chris Stewart (R-UT), Rick Crawford (R-AR), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Will Hurd (R-TX), and John Ratcliffe (R-TX).

The letter comes as House Republicans are preparing to vote Monday on censuring Schiff over his handling of the impeachment probe.