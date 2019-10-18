Gender-neutral restrooms in UK schools reportedly causing girls to hold bladders all day, stay home when menstruating

Gender-neutral restrooms in United Kingdom schools are resulting in girls holding their bladders all day — which puts them at risk for infections — and staying home from school when they’re menstruating because they’re embarrassed and feel unsafe in the restrooms with boys, the Daily Mail reported.

The inclusive restrooms trend is tied to the push to help transgender students who want to use restrooms typically occupied by those of the opposite sex, the outlet said.

But now doctors and politicians are telling schools to stop the unisex restroom idea in order to protect girls from further harm, the Daily Mail said.

Tessa Katz, a physician, told the outlet that regularly holding urine for prolonged periods can increase the risk of girls suffering urinary and bladder infections, the outlet said — not to mention the potential psychological damage of girls not feeling safe enough to use gender-neutral restrooms.

Some girls are so fearful that they’ve stopped drinking liquids at school, the Daily Mail said. – READ MORE