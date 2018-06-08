Kaepernick lawyers to subpoena Trump, Pence as part of NFL collusion case: report

NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick’s legal team will reportedly seek federal subpoenas for President Trump and Vice President Pence to testify in his grievance alleging NFL owners colluded to keep him out of the league.

Yahoo Sports reported Thursday that lawyers for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will look to compel testimony from Trump, Pence and others who are familiar with the president’s stance against players who protest during the national anthem.

Sources told the site that the subpoenas would likely focus on the Trump administration’s involvement with the NFL since Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017.

Yahoo Sports noted reports that Trump had spoken directly with some NFL owners about the protests, with sources telling the outlet that those conversations, and any pressure exerted on the NFL from Trump officials, would shape the subpoenas. – READ MORE

