Trump: Don’t let Dems’ IT worker, Wasserman Schultz ‘off the hook’

President Trump on Thursday urged the Justice Department to hold Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and one of her former information technology aides accountable amid reports that the former staffer was set to plead guilty to bank fraud charges.

“Our Justice Department must not let Awan & Debbie Wasserman Schultz off the hook. The Democrat I.T. scandal is a key to much of the corruption we see today. They want to make a “plea deal” to hide what is on their Server. Where is Server? Really bad!” Trump tweeted.

Fox News reported on Wednesday that the staffer, Imran Awan, and his wife have a plea agreement hearing scheduled for July 3. The court filing did not disclose any details about the possible deal.

The couple was charged last summer in a scheme in which he and his wife allegedly provided false information about two properties to obtain home equity lines of credit. They then sent the profits to individuals in Pakistan, according to Fox News. – READ MORE

