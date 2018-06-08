‘TAKE THAT, TRUMP!’: This Maryland Democrat Just Cut The Most Absurd Political Ad In Recent Political History

On Wednesday, Maryland Democrat Richard Madaleno, who is running for governor of the state, ran one of the great political ads of all time. The entire ad was directed at attacking President Trump in some of the stupidest possible ways.

The ad begins with Madaleno sitting in front of a house explaining he wants to “deliver progressive results and stand up to Donald Trump.” Then, according to Madaleno, he launches into a list of things he’s done “that already infuriate him.”

Already, you know this is going to be good – the chances that Trump has ever heard of Madaleno are squat. – READ MORE

