Jeffrey Epstein estate sued in new lawsuit over sexual abuse; case also names alleged co-conspirators Sarah Kellen and Lesley Groff

A new lawsuit targeting the estate of Jeffrey Epstein names two women as co-conspirators in the sexual abuse allegedly experienced by the plaintiff when she was 14 years old.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by “Jane Doe,” seeks to hold the estate liable for Epstein’s actions, including sexual battery and sexual assault. Attorneys Darren K. Indyke and Richard D. Kahn are identified in the lawsuit as executors of Epstein’s estate. The lawsuit also names Sarah Kellen and Lesley Groff as two Epstein employees who allegedly facilitated Epstein’s sexual abuse of Jane Doe in a three-year period from 2002 to 2005.

The lawsuit describes Epstein’s sexual assaults as following “the course of a methodical plan of recruitment, enticement, and attack” that “inflicted severe pain and anguish upon Plaintiff.” The lawsuit gives explicit details of how Epstein allegedly engaged in sex acts with Jane Doe when she was underaged and manipulated her in a “scheme of exploitation and abuse.”

“All told, Doe was sexually assaulted by Epstein countless times over the course of three years,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims that Epstein’s actions were “directly and indirectly facilitated by his co-conspirators,” and it names two Epstein employees who scheduled Jane Doe’s appointments to see Epstein and kept contact with her throughout the alleged abuse: “Upon information and belief, the assistants were Sarah Kellen and Lesley Groff,” the lawsuit states.

Groff and Kellen were both named as potential co-conspirators in the secret 2008 non-prosecution-agreement Epstein made with U.S. Attorneys for the Southern District of Florida, then led by former Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta.