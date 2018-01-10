Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Isn’t Retiring From The Supreme Court Anytime Soon

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has no plans to retire anytime soon, it seems. The Notorious RBG has already hired on a group of Supreme Court clerks for the court’s 2019-2020 season.

Ginsberg is one of the court’s most liberal members, but she’s already 85 years old, and court watchers were hoping that she’d vacate her seat before she is forced to resign from the court because of ill health. But RBG has no intention, it seems, of being willingly replaced by President Donald Trump, so she’ll hold on as long as possible, even if that means being on the nation’s pre-eminent judicial body when she’s nearing 90.

“If Democrat Hillary Clinton had won the presidency in 2016, liberal Ginsburg would likely have announced her retirement by this spring,” CNN reports. “Instead the justice who made her name as a women’s rights lawyer in the 1970s apparently is not counting on leaving the stage any time soon.”

If Donald Trump remains undefeated in 2020, Ginsberg will have to face an interesting choice: retire and hope that Republicans choose a more moderate member of the federal judiciary to replace her, or gamble on her health for another four years, delaying her retirement until well into her 90s. – READ MORE

On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch for deceased Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s long-empty seat. On Wednesday morning, liberals woke up, did the math and realized it was time to be concerned about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s fiber intake. Also bone density. Also exposure to airborne viruses (Madame Justice, what is your flu shot status?), and salmonella, and slippery ice, and also: Has anyone heard how scientists are coming along with a Zika vaccine?

“I’m very interested in this.” says Jeanette Bavwidinski, a community organizer in Pennsylvania. “I’m interested in what her daily regimen is. Like, what are you all feeding RBG? Is she getting enough fresh air? Is she walking? Is she staying low-stress? What is she reading? Is she reading low-stress things?”

“Can she eat more kale?” asks Kim Landsbergen, a forest ecologist in Ohio. “Eat more kale, that’s all I can say. We love you. Eat more kale. – READ MORE

