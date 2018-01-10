Huma Abedin Backed Up Emails To Anthony Weiner’s Laptop — Said Under Oath That She Didn’t

Huma Abedin backed up copies of her emails with Hillary Clinton onto her husband’s laptop, contrary to what she told the FBI and other officials investigating the email scandal, according to a new report.

Abedin, Clinton’s top aide, backed up many of her work-related emails to Anthony Weiner’s laptop after Clinton left the State Department in early 2013, the Daily Mail writes after a examination of her emails.

But Abedin told the FBI that she “lost most of her old emails as a result of the transition” from the State Department.

“She had only accessed clintonemail.com through a web portal and did not have a method for archiving her old emails prior to the transition,” according to notes taken during an FBI interview with Abedin on April 5, 2016.

Abedin compounded that statement in June 2016 by telling lawyers from a watchdog group under oath that she didn’t back up emails.

“With respect to those State Department work-related emails on the Clintonemail.com accounts, what did you do, if anything, to preserve those emails?” asked an attorney with Judicial Watch, according to a transcript of the deposition. – READ MORE

President Trump on Tuesday demanded Hillary Clinton’s former aide Huma Abedin be sent to jail for not properly handling classified information.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

On Dec. 29, the State Department released emails Abedin sent and received while employed at the State Department during Clinton’s stint as secretary from 2009 to 2011. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *