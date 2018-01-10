Illegal immigration hits 45-year low under Trump

The number of illegal immigrants apprehended at the southwest border in 2017 hit a 45-year low, but the Department of Homeland Security warned the numbers cannot continue to decrease without changes to long-standing immigration policy.

Border Patrol reported a 40 percent decrease in apprehensions in 2017 under President Trump compared to 2016, when former President Barack Obama was in office.

“The final border apprehension numbers of 2017, specifically at the southern border, undeniably prove the effectiveness of President Trump’s commitment to securing our borders,” acting DHS press secretary Tyler Houlton said in a statement. “The secretary will require fixes to these loopholes as part of any immigration package negotiated today at the White House.”

DHS said 40,513 people were taken into custody by CBP officers in December. The number was up 1,500 from November and nearly 6,000 higher than October, the first month of the 2018 fiscal year – READ MORE

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said 2018 will be a great year for border security because President Trump is in the White House.

In 2017, the number of people trying to sneak over the border dropped to its lowest level in four decades. Illegal border crossings were down 24 percent, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s most recent statistics, released in December. – READ MORE

