Politics
Joe Biden: ‘I Don’t Know What I’m Going to Do’ in 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden Said In An Interview Published Tuesday That He Will Not Run For President In 2020 — Then Quickly Said He Was “kidding” And Hasn’t Made Up His Mind.
“It makes me feel guilty about not wanting to [run for president],” Biden told Josh Rogin of the Washington Post during a wide-ranging interview on U.S.-EU relations under the Trump administration. “But it doesn’t make me want to. I’m not looking to live in the White House, I’ve seen it up close.”
“But all kidding aside, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” the 75-year-old added.
Recent polls show Biden would have a real shot at winning the Democratic primary, with one poll placing him at 26 percent to 18 percent against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Additionally, strong polling numbers show some potential voters appear to favor the 75-year-old over other, younger candidates.- READ MORE
