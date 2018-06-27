Joe Biden: ‘I Don’t Know What I’m Going to Do’ in 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden Said In An Interview Published Tuesday That He Will Not Run For President In 2020 — Then Quickly Said He Was “kidding” And Hasn’t Made Up His Mind.

“It makes me feel guilty about not wanting to [run for president],” Biden told Josh Rogin of the Washington Post during a wide-ranging interview on U.S.-EU relations under the Trump administration. “But it doesn’t make me want to. I’m not looking to live in the White House, I’ve seen it up close.”

“But all kidding aside, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” the 75-year-old added.

Recent polls show Biden would have a real shot at winning the Democratic primary, with one poll placing him at 26 percent to 18 percent against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Additionally, strong polling numbers show some potential voters appear to favor the 75-year-old over other, younger candidates.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1