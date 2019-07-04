Dems Denied the Border Crisis During the Shutdown — Poll Shows 3 Times as Many Dems Believe the Crisis Now

Congressional Democrats spend months denying the crisis at the border, but now, three times as many Democrat voters believe it’s a crisis.

The battle in that appropriations bill sparked because President Donald Trumpwanted funding for a border wall to reduce the chaos at the border. Because it was an appropriations bill, Republicans needed 60 Senate votes. This standoff lasted in the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history.

At the time, Democrats denied there was a crisis. They claimed President Trump had “manufactured” the chaos at the border.

Democratic voters bought into the narrative pushed by party leadership, with only 23% believing the situation at the border was a crisis according to a poll from CNN. Today, that percentage has more than tripled, with 74% calling the situation at the border a crisis.

During the same time frame, 71% Republicans believed there was a crisis at the border, which has now risen slightly to 82%. – READ MORE