Justice Ginsburg Praises Brett Kavanaugh For Hiring An All-Female Team Of Law Clerks

According to Fox News, the notoriously feminist justice praised Kavanaugh for his efforts to increase the female presence on the U.S. Supreme Court when delivering a speech before a conference of judges in New York.

“Justice Kavanaugh made history by bringing on board an all-female law clerk crew,” Ginsburg said. “Thanks to his selections, the court has this term, for the first time ever, more women than men serving as law clerks.”

Despite that, Ginsburg still lamented the lack of overall female presence in the U.S. Supreme Court, especially the lawyers delivering oral arguments.

"Women did not fare nearly as well as advocates," Justice Ginsburg said. "Only about 21 percent of the attorneys presenting oral argument this term were female; of the 34 attorneys who appeared more than once, only six were women."