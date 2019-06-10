Democrat Dershowitz Says He’s ‘Appalled’ by Pelosi and Her Actions (VIDEO)

When Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) helped jam through Obamacare, which was a nightmare, she lost the House majority and speaker’s gavel as a result.

Now she has the gavel, the majority, and the job back — and sees all of this threatened all over again by impeachment calls from the radicals in her party.

The House majority likely would evaporate and she knows it.

She could be the only speaker ever to lose the majority of the House twice in a lifetime.

Professor Alan Dershowitz, a Democrat, continues to call out his party — including Pelosi — for their ignorance. – READ MORE