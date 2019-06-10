Senate Democrats: Americans ‘Have Obligation’ to Give Amnesty to Foreigners

A group of Senate Democrats say American citizens “have an obligation” to give amnesty to potentially millions of foreign nationals living in the United States who they say have “earned the right” to be in the country.

After House Democrats and seven House Republicans passed an expansive amnesty to any illegal alien claiming to have arrived in the U.S. as a child, Senate Democrats are now demanding the Senate do the same.

Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Tim Kaine (D-VA) are urging the GOP-controlled Senate to pass their amnesty plan, which gives nearly half a million foreign nationals living in the U.S. on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) a pathway to American citizenship.

Cardin said in a statement that Americans are obligated to give foreign nationals permanent legal residency and eventually U.S. citizenship via an amnesty. According to Cardin:

These individuals have lawfully lived and worked in the U.S. as our neighbors, as they sought refuge in the U.S. We have an obligation to take action and give needed predictability and safety to people who are in an uncertain status. We need to stand up for the American values of compassion and diversitythat have made this country stronger.

Feinstein said the 440,000 foreign nationals who would receive the amnesty have "earned the right" to permanently stay in the U.S.