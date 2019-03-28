Jussie Smollett Likely to Be Fired from ‘Empire’ as Scandal Goes Nuclear

Actor Jussie Smollett is likely to be fired from his Fox TV show Empire, reports Deadline.

As the scandal around Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx’s inexplicable decision to drop all 16 felony counts against Smollett turns nuclear, sources tell Deadline Smollett is seen as radioactive.

“It’s a position that seems headed towards Empire coming back for another season, but most likely without Smollett, ” reports Deadline.

A source explains, “Things are so unclear and there is a feeling that this isn’t over, that there’s more to come.”

Indeed there is.

As Pajama Media’s Roger Simon put it Tuesday, Smollett is now seen by the public as “the new O. J., another man getting away with a crime he committed in full public view. That didn’t work out very well for The Juice. In fact, he’s a pariah for life. And it won’t for Smollett either.” – READ MORE