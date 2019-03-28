ESPN Reprimands Keith Olbermann After He Sics Mob On 22-Year-Old Hunter: Make His Life ‘A Living Hell’

Anti-Trump #Resistance hero Keith Olbermann received a talking to from ESPN, his employer, after demanding Mississippi Clarion-Ledger journalist Brian Broom be fired and encouraging an Internet mob to harass a 22-year-old hunter Broom wrote about for the outlet.

Olbermann posted Broom’s Clarion Ledger piece chronicling Hunter Waltman’s kill of a rare white turkey to Twitter on Tuesday. And in typical unhinged fashion, the former MSNBC personality urged social media users to make Waltman’s life “a living hell.”

“It be rare and beautiful so me should kill it,” mocked the 60-year-old. “This pea-brained scumbag identifies himself as Hunter Waltman and we should do our best to make sure the rest of his life is a living hell.”

The politico added, “And the nitwit clown who wrote this fawning piece should be fired.” – READ MORE