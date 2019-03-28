Hannity: Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to return on Saturday

Fox News host Sean Hannity said Wednesday that fellow network host Jeanine Pirro would return on Saturday after her Saturday evening show had been bumped for two weeks.

Hannity made the comment during an interview with President Trump on Wednesday night.

Trump told Hannity that he hoped Pirro would be “back soon,” prompting the Fox News host to say she would be back on Saturday.

Fox News confirmed on Thursday morning that Pirro’s show would return on Saturday.

Pirro’s Saturday night program, “Justice with Jeanine,” was bumped for two weeks after she suggested Rep. Ilhan Omar‘s (D-Minn.) religious beliefs were at odds with the Constitution. – READ MORE

