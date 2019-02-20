Jussie Smollet Siblings Blame The Media: ‘Make The Victim Look Like He’s The Criminal’

As the alleged hate crime against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett continues to implode, with more and more evidence indicating he hired Nigerian actors to stage a hoax crime, CNN reports that the actor’s siblings are playing denial games by blaming the media for the sudden change of events.

Writing on their Instagram, Smollett’s sister, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and his brother, Jocqui Smollett, shared quotes from Malcolm X warning that the media has the power to make the innocent look guilty.

“This is the media, the irresponsible media,” the post said. “It will make the criminal look like he’s the victim and make the victim look like he’s the criminal. If you aren’t careful, the media will have you hating the people who are being oppressed and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”

Both Smollett siblings later shared a tweet in support of their brother Jussie, which said that people would still disbelieve him even if definitive evidence proved he endured a hate crime.