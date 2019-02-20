Trump: ‘America Will Never Be A Socialist Country’

Sen. Bernie Sanders, America’s richest socialist (he owns three houses, after all), just announced that he’s running for president. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist who just moved into some expensive new digs in an exclusive Washington, D.C., neighborhood, wants the government to take over … well, everything. And prominent Democrats are pushing for state-run health care and even new tax rates as high as 90% so they can redistribute wealth.

2020 will be an election about socialism, plain and simple. But President Trump on Monday had four clear words for the coming wave of socialism: Not on my watch.

“Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country. America was founded on liberty and independence — not government coercion, domination and control,” Trump said in a speech in Miami on President’s Day.

“And to those who would try to impose socialism on the United States, we again deliver a very simple message: America will never be a socialist country,” Trump said to cheers.

In his speech to the Venezuelan American Community, Trump ripped the once-rich oil country, which has crashed and burned, with hundreds of thousands of residents fleeing and inflation skyrocketing. “Many of you in the room know what it feels like to be blessed with freedom after living under the oppression of socialism and communism. In Venezuela, the people are on the brink of reclaiming their own liberty,” he said. – READ MORE