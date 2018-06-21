Jury in county voting 79% for Hillary acquits Antifa agitators of beating Trump supporter — despite several witnesses

Jurors acquitted violent “anti-fascists” charged with assaulting a Trump supporter during protests in Berkeley, California last year, despite testimony from police and firefighters who witnessed the five-on-one beating.

Witnesses told jurors in Alameda County Superior Court last week that five self-declared “anti-fascist” activists attacked Trump supporter Moshe Daniel Quillinan as firefighters worked to close a large gash on his head from an earlier altercation during the March 4, 2017 “March on Berkeley,” the Berkeleyside reports.

The rally was one of several organized by Trump supporters that prompted a fierce response from so-called anti-fascists, who donned black masks and arrived prepared for violent confrontation. Quillinan was also prepared, with a heavy wooden shield and motorcycle helmet, but was “thrown down to the ground, mobbed and beaten,” earlier in the day – which left him with a large gash on his head, he testified.

Firefighters pulled Quillinan from the crowd and treated the wound as he sat on a sidewalk near Berkeley High School. That’s when witnesses told jurors Quillinan was attacked by five anti-fascist activists – Taylor Fuller, Scott Hedrick, Nathan Perry, Jeff Armstrong and Dustin Sawtelle.

Hillary Clinton won Alameda County nearly 4-1 over Donald Trump, capturing 79.3 percent of the vote in 2016, according to Politico. – READ MORE

