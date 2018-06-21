FBI May Have ‘Edited & Changed’ Clinton, Russia Witness Reports

Witness statements in two key FBI investigations may have been changed by individuals within the FBI, House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Meadows argued Tuesday.

The North Carolina Republican said FBI employees may have “edited and changed” witness reports in the Hillary Clinton and Russia investigations, Fox News reported.

Meadows made his comments during a hearing in which the House Judiciary and Oversight committees were questioning Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who last week issued a report that detailed flaws in the FBI and Department of Justice handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

“The other thing that I would ask you to look into, there is growing evidence that 302s were edited and changed,” Meadows said, referring to the number of a form the FBI uses to record witness statements. “Those 302s, it is suggested that they were changed to either prosecute or not prosecute individuals. And that is very troubling.”

Horowitz intimated the claim was not new.

“If I could just mention, we have been getting those kind of referrals and as often happens when we issue reports like this we get other information coming to us, and we are intending to follow up on that,” Horowitz said, according to The Daily Caller. – READ MORE

