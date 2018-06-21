Schumer: Democrats Won’t Support Legislative Fix to Family Separation

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told reporters on Tuesday that Democrats will not support a legislative fix to the family separation issue on the border, demanding that President Trump fix it himself.

One reporter asked Schumer whether he will work to pass a bill that would keep migrant children with their parents, something he said he would refuse to do.

“There are so many obstacles to legislation, and when the president can do it with his own pen, it makes no sense [to pass a law],” the Senate minority leader said. “Legislation is not the way to go here when it’s so easy for the president to sign it. It’s an excuse.”

Schumer again reiterated his talking point, calling on Trump to fix the problem himself. He then talked about the bind Republicans find themselves in. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1