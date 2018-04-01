Facebook In Turmoil: Employees In Uproar Over Executive’s Leaked Memo

Facebook’s problems are just getting worse, and now investors can add worker morale to the (bucket) list of problems as the New York Times reports that employees furious over a leaked 2016 memo from a top executive seeking to justify the company’s relentless growth and “questionable” data harvesting – even if it led to terrorists attacks organized on the platform.

VP Andrew “Boz” Bosworth – one of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s most trusted executives, wrote that connecting people is the greater good even if it “costs someone a life by exposing someone to bullies.

“Maybe someone dies in a terrorist attack coordinated on our tools.”

On Friday, the fallout from Bosworth’s leaked memo – following several weeks of outrage over the company’s data harvesting practices, has Facebook employees in an uproar, according to The Times.

According to two Facebook employees, workers have been calling on internal message boards for a hunt to find those who leak to the media. Some have questioned whether Facebook has been transparent enough with its users and with journalists, said the employees, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation. Many are also concerned over what might leak next and are deleting old comments or messages that might come across as controversial or newsworthy, they said.

Following Buzzfeed’s Thursday’s publication of the “growth at any cost” leak, BuzzFeed reporter Ryan Mac suggested Facebook was censoring the article – tweeting “Interesting that only about 14k views (about 2% of total) for our story have come through Facebook referrals. Facebook’s users should be aware of this, so feel free to share it on Facebook.”

When Vox‘s Matthew Yglesias chimed in to corroborate Mac’s observation, Facebook head of news feed Adam Mosseri chimed in to say that the social media giant “100% do not take any action on stories for being critical of us.“- READ MORE

