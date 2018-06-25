Science World
Julius Caesar had ‘crazy bulge’ on his head new 3D reconstruction shows
Julius Caesar, the reviled and revered Roman emperor, has gotten a new look, thanks to a recent 3D reconstruction of his face and head.
The National Museum of Antiquities in the Netherlands unveiled the new bust Friday, giving viewers a fascinating image of what Caesar would have looked like in real life — complete with a huge bump covering part of his head.
“So he has a crazy bulge on his head,” said physical anthropologist Maja d’Hollosy, the person behind the reconstruction, according to Dutch newspaper, HLN.
“A doctor said that such a thing occurs in a heavy delivery,” she said. “You do not invent that as an artist.” – READ MORE
