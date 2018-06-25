Politics
DNC selling anti-Melania Trump T-shirt, ‘We Care, We Vote, Do U?’
The Democratic National Committee has begun raising money with an attack on first lady Melania Trump’s “I really don’t care. Do U?” coat with its own similarly colored T-shirt.
“We Care, We Vote, Do U?” reads the Army green T-shirt, appropriately priced at $20.18 since the money raised will be used in part to help Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.
Said a DNC email, “‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ That’s the message Melania Trump wore on the back of her jacket while traveling to Texas to visit a detention center with immigrant children, some of whom have been separated from their parents.” – READ MORE
Washington Examiner