Mark Meadows says Justice Dept. turned over only ‘small percentage’ of subpoenaed Russia documents

A conservative lawmaker is challenging media reports that the Department of Justice gave members of Congress documents related to the probe of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Late Saturday, The Associated Press reported the Justice Department this week turned over documents related to the probe. But Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, called the report “not accurate” and said the departmentprovided merely a fraction of what lawmakers subpoenaed.

“New reports of DOJ/FBI compliance with document requests are NOT accurate. While they have turned over additional documents, the new documents represent a small percentage of what they owe,” Mr. Meadows tweeted.

“The notion that DOJ/FBI have been forthcoming with Congress is false,” he continued.

The AP report had acknowledged that the Justice Department “partially complied” with lawmakers’ request. The news organization quoted a spokesperson for House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1