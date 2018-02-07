Julian Castro Gearing Up For Presidential Run

Former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro, 43, who was considered by Hillary Clinton as a prospective running mate in 2016, is clear he wants to run for president in 2020. Castro, who was the mayor of San Antonio, is already testing the waters in New Hampshire, where he will headline the New Hampshire Young Democrats 2018 Granite Slate Awards Dinner.

Castro told NBC News, “I have every interest in running. … Part of the process of figuring out whether I’m going to run is going to listen to folks and feel the temperature” of voters. In 2017 Castro formed the Opportunity First political action committee which was publicly launched it in 2018.

Castro told NBC News, “I’m going to spend my time in 2018 making sure that great young progressive candidates get elected. I’ve been very impressed with the ground work the New Hampshire Democrats have done getting young people to step up, supporting candidates to take back important seats.” Speaking of President Trump, Castro pontificated, “This guy is taking the country in the completely wrong direction and he’s hurting people while he’s doing it. I have a completely different vision for the country and this seems like an important moment to turn things around.” – READ MORE

The co-chair of former President Barack Obama’s campaigns in New Hampshire says he sees Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey as the frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic presidential sweepstakes.

Jim Demers, a veteran Democratic strategist who helped lead Mr. Obama’s efforts in New Hampshire in 2008 and 2012 and served as an adviser to Hillary Clinton in 2016, said Mr. Booker has the kind of political skills — including his charisma and ability to connect with voters — that made Mr. Obama a rock star and helped propel him to two terms in The White House.

“I am one that really believes 2020 for Democrats needs to be a candidate who is all about the future, and Cory Booker is at the top of my list,” Mr. Demers told The Washington Times. “I have been watching this guy for several years now …. He has got, I think, that “it” factor.” – READ MORE

Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. said Wednesday he’s considering making a run for president.

“I think I’ll make a decision by the end of the year about whether or not there’s another chapter,” Mr. Holder said at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.

Mr. Holder is currently fundraising and flexing his political muscles by running former President Barack Obama’s chief political operation, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, to try to put their party in better shape ahead of the redrawing of political maps after the 2020 census.

Asked if those were a prelude to running for office, he said “We’ll see.” Pressed again on whether that meant a presidential bid, he again said, “We’ll see.” – READ MORE