Sara Carter: New Report Suggests FBI’s Strzok and Page Gave Updates on Clinton Email Investigation to Obama

Page wrote in a Sept. 2, 2016, text exchange with Strzok that she was preparing the talking points because “POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing.” She was referring to President Obama in the text.

“Although sometimes cryptic and disjointed due to their nature, these text messages raise several questions about the FBI and its investigation of classified information on Secretary Clinton’s private email server,” Johnson states in the report. “Strzok and Page discussed serving to ’protect the country from the menace’ of Trump ’enablers,’ and the possibility of an ’insurance policy’ against the ’risk’ of a Trump presidency.”

The report reiterates earlier obtained text messages between the FBI agents where they discussed “Attorney General Loretta Lynch knowing that Secretary Clinton would not face charges before the FBI had interviewed Secretary Clinton and before her announcement that she would accept Director Comey’s prosecution decision.”

The texts appear to contradict President Obama’s statement in an April 2016 interview on Fox News Sunday when he said that he was not privy to the details of the ongoing investigation.

Former President Barack Obama pledged that he did not speak with FBI directors about pending investigations throughout his presidency in a 2016 interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

“I can guarantee that not because I give Attorney General [Loretta] Lynch a directive, that is institutionally how we have always operated,” the former president claimed. “I do not talk to the Attorney General about pending investigations. I do not talk to FBI directors about pending investigations. We have a strict line and always have maintained it. I guarantee it.”

“I guarantee that there is no political influence in any investigation conducted by the Justice Department or the FBI, not just in this case but in any case. Period. Nobody gets treated differently when it comes to the Justice Department because nobody is above the law.”

FBI agent Peter Strzok told his fellow agent and mistress Lisa Page that President Obama “wants to know everything we’re doing” related to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, according to a newly released text.

“Potus wants to know everything we’re doing,” Page texted Strzok on Sept. 2, 2016, according to Fox News. That text was in reference to then-FBI Director James Comey, who had been preparing talking points for Obama regarding the probe into the former secretary of state.

The messages are part of a forthcoming report by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee titled “The Clinton Email Scandal and the FBI’s Investigation of it.” Strzok and Page later worked together on Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation of the Russian government’s relationship with President Trump’s campaign.

Other newly released messages show Strzok on Nov. 4, 2015, called Virginians who voted for then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s wife in a state Senate race “ignorant hillbillys.” – READ MORE

New revelations about two anti-Trump and pro-Clinton FBI officials were revealed on Thursday as previously undisclosed text messages between the two show that they were eager to “get around” the bureau’s rules for archiving and preserving text messages.

The newly-released texts between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page appear to show that they were interested in getting around policies that dictated they had to preserve communications. The Washington Examiner reports:

Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, in a letter dated January 31 to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said, “According to text messages produced to the committee, Ms. Page and Mr. Strzok make references to communicating with other FBI employees via text message, phone call, email and voicemail. Additional text messages suggest that FBI officials used non-official email accounts and messaging programs to communicate about official business.” – READ MORE