Nunes: ‘Clear evidence’ that Hillary Clinton campaign colluded with the Russians (VIDEO)

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Monday that there was clear evidence that the Democratic Party and the Hillary Clinton campaign colluded with the Russians.

Nunes was speaking Monday to Sean Hannity on his Fox News show about the FISA memo when he was asked to sum up their findings so far.

“Chairman Nunes, I believe you’ve done a great service,” Hannity said, “I believe it’s the right thing to do. The American people need to know about all of this because fundamentally, we had an effort to undermine our election, and then to undermine an incoming president — is that a fair statement? Last question.” – READ MORE

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes believes Democratic members on the committee have leaked over 100 stories to the media regarding the ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“We know that there has been almost 100 leaks that we believe have come from the Democrats in the House Intelligence Committee,” the chairman declared. “As of right now, remember a year ago, they were claiming that they had more than circumstantial evidence of collusion, of trump colluding with Russians but they keep coming up with goose eggs. They have nothing.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump on Monday accused the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee of being among “the biggest liars and leakers in Washington,” listing Rep. Adam Schiff alongside Obama-era intelligence officials, former FBI Director James Comey and another prominent Democrat.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper!” the president wrote on Twitter, placing the California Democrat in the company of fired FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Calif.), the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, all of whom the president has feuded with at one time or another.

“Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” the president continued.

A spokesman for Schiff did not immediately return a request for comment. – READ MORE