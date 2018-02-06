True Pundit

Sensitive Super Bowl Anti-Terrorism Documents Left On Plane, Jeopardized National Security

Sensitive documents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that outlined preparations on how to deal with potential terrorist attacks at the Super Bowl were left on an airplane, according to a new report.

The documents were supposedly found by a CNN employee in the seat-back pocket of a commercial plane prior to Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. CNN reports:

The reports were based on exercises designed to evaluate the ability of public health, law enforcement and emergency management officials to engage in a coordinated response were a biological attack to be carried out in Minneapolis on Super Bowl Sunday.

The exercises identified several areas for improvement, including the problem that “some local law enforcement and emergency management agencies possess only a cursory knowledge of the BioWatch program and its mission.”READ MORE

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory set off rowdy celebrations in Philadelphia as people who poured into the streets set at least one fire and damaged property early on Monday, images on social media showed.

Joyous football fans burst into jubilation in gatherings at bars and took their party into the streets, jumping up and down, setting off pyrotechnics and singing the fight song “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Some went further and ignited a fire in the middle of a street that firefighters soon extinguished. Other images showed a light pole tipping over and the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News website Philly.com reported smashed windows and toppled awnings.

Police in riot gear and on bicycles formed lines to control crowds and push people back, social media images showed.

Some people broke a display window at a department store near City Hall, and looters broke into a convenience store, grabbing merchandise and screaming, “Everything is free,” Philly.com reported.

Nearly all the light poles on one side of City Hall were toppled, and a car outside a hotel was tipped on its side, Philly.com said. – READ MORE

Recap some of the best post game highlights from last night below:

