Judiciary chairman to request documents from dozens close to White House (VIDEO)

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said on Sunday that his panel will request documents from dozens of entities and individuals close to the White House as part of his panel’s investigation into “obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power.”

“Tomorrow, we will be issuing document requests to over 60 different people and individuals from the White House to the Department of Justice, Donald Trump Jr., Allen Weisselberg, to begin the investigations to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power,” Nadler said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Nadler said during the interview that he thinks President Trumpobstructed justice.

“It’s very clear that the president obstructed justice,” he said.

“It’s very clear — 1,100 times he referred to investigation as a witch hunt … he tried to protect Flynn from being investigated by the FBI. He fired Comey in order to stop the ‘Russian thing,’ as he told NBC News. … He’s intimidated witnesses. In public.”

NEW: House judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler says "tomorrow we will be issuing document requests to over 60 different people and individuals from the White House, to the Dept. of Justice, Donald Trump Jr. … to begin investigations" https://t.co/T5uriFOXYo #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/OYnNw8ELjZ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 3, 2019

“How about if Robert Mueller comes back and says definitively, we find no collusion by President Trump? Is that a conclusion you’ll accept?” host George Stephanopoulos asked the New York Democrat. – READ MORE