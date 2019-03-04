CPAC Revokes Laura Loomer Media Pass Just Before President Speaks

National Harbor, Maryland — Conservative Activist Laura Loomer Had Cpac Media Credentials Pulled Saturday Morning As She Arrived At Security For President Donald Trump’s Speech.

Loomer took video of CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) authorities confiscating her credentials just outside a security checkpoint for president Trump’s speech. The video was provided to Breitbart News. She told them she had recently talked to Donald Trump Jr. and that he had 265,000 followers on Twitter before the platform banned her. She added that she had just had dinner with Trump 2020 campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson.

“They are now banning me from CPAC,” Loomer said in the video of her handing her CPAC Media credentials to the officials. “I’m one of President Trump’s biggest supporters.”

“This is such bad optics for CPAC to be banning me,” said Loomer in the video. “I’m speaking out against social media bias.”

One of the officials directed Loomer repeatedly to contact the CPAC media office for an explanation of why her credentials were being revoked. She then asked about “left-wing agitators” allowed into the conference.

Loomer responded in an Instagram post to an article that stated she heckled reporters, “I was asking CNN’s Oliver Darcy why he lobbied Twitter and Facebook to ban Alex Jones. That’s a legitimate question. Far from heckling. Besides, I thought CNN was fake news. How come CPAC didn’t take CNN’s credentials away?”- READ MORE