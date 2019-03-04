WATCH: Schiff claims there’s already ‘direct evidence’ of collusion by Trump campaign

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that he believes a Russian lawyer’s 2016 offer of damaging information on Hillary Clinton to members of the Trump campaign and their subsequent meeting amounts to “direct evidence” of collusion.

Rep. Adam Schiff says the emails from Russians offering the Trump campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton are "direct evidence" of collusion https://t.co/QheiKiQQOI pic.twitter.com/Q6l06nKLzp — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 3, 2019

“I think there is direct evidence in the emails from the Russians through their intermediary offering dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of what is described in writing as the Russian government effort to help elect Donald Trump,” Schiff said on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” in response to a question about collusion.

“They offer that dirt. There is an acceptance of that offer in writing from the president’s son, Don Jr., and there is overt acts and furtherance of that,” he added, citing a summer 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between the Russian lawyer and members of the president’s team.

“That to me is direct evidence,” Schiff continued. “But there’s also abundant circumstantial evidence.”- READ MORE