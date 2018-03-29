Judicial Watch Sues for Records on Taxpayer-Funded Soros Projects Overseas

The conservative watchdog Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit to try to obtain records from the State Department about the taxpayer-funded political activities of George Soros’s groups in Colombia and Romania.

The watchdog said it took the action because the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) failed to respond to its Freedom of Information Act requests last fall for records relating to contracts, grants and other “allocations/disbursements of funds” by Open Society Foundation offices in Romania and Colombia.

The watchdog is also seeking information about Soros’s activities in Macedonia and Albania.

“It is time for Americans to be allowed to see State Department documentation regarding the public funding of Soros’ Open Society Foundations,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said Wednesday. “The billionaire George Soros needs zero assistance from U.S. taxpayers to promote his far-left agenda abroad.” – READ MORE

