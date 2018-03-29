‘Is it useful?’ NBA coach questions Second Amendment, calling gun control laws a ‘Band-Aid’

Gregg Popovich, head coach of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, questioned the usefulness of the Second Amendment in light of a former Supreme Court justice’s call to repeal the constitutional right to bear arms, USA Today reports.

“Even if they changed the age limit, it’s all a Band-Aid,” Popovich said. “The obvious elephant in the room is the guns, weapons of war, the magazines. The real discussion should be about the Second Amendment. Is it useful? Does it serve its purpose the way it was supposed to do in the beginning? That discussion should be had.

“Is one life more important than some congressman keeping his position because he’s afraid he won’t get funds from the NRA? It’s a dereliction of duty on the part of everybody around [President Donald] Trump.” – READ MORE

