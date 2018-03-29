Comey Gets The Red Carpet From CNN: A Full Town Hall Event To Mark Book Launch

On Wednesday, CNN announced that it would host a townhall event with former FBI Director James Comey on April 25 to launch his new book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies & Leadership. According to the press release, the townhall event will take place at William & Mary College in Virginia, and Anderson Cooper will moderate.

Now, Comey’s book will certainly be newsworthy — although Cooper should certainly ask Comey why he hasn’t just come out with information vital to America’s future without launching a book to earn some quick cash. But there’s something more disturbing here: leaving aside townhall events with politicians, during which the questions are biased enough, CNN’s history of issue-oriented townhall events skews toward one particular side of the aisle.

Most recently, of course, CNN hosted an Orwellian Two Minutes Hate townhall event in Parkland, Florida, where student survivors of a mass shooting proceeded to label Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and the NRA’s Dana Loesch murderers with blood on their hands, while the crowd screamed its approval. In November, CNN hosted a townhall discussion on sexual harassment in America featuring Anita Hill, who testified against Clarence Thomas in highly questionable fashion. In January 2016, CNN held a townhall event on guns, featuring President Obama. – READ MORE

