Judicial Watch Demands Re-Opening Of Hillary Email Probe After More Classified Info Found

Judicial Watching is calling for a re-opening of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails after finding more classified information on the former Secretary of State’s non-“state.gov” email system.

On Thursday, the watchdog revealed that it had received two batches, 184 pages and 45 pages, of newly uncovered emails belonging to Hillary Clinton from the U.S. Department of State sent and received over her unsecured server.

The emails were uncovered by a FOIA lawsuit filed on May 6, 2015, after the State Department failed to respond to a March 4, 2015 FOIA request seeking all emails sent or received by Clinton in her official capacity as Secretary of State, as well as all emails by other State Department employees to Clinton regarding her non-"state.gov" email address.

Judicial Watch has released two batches of emails from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that she sent and received using her unsecured, non-“state.gov” email.

The two documents from the U.S. Department of State — at 184 pages and 45 pagesrespectively — were obtained by Judicial Watch as the result of a lawsuit filed in 2015.

The purpose of the lawsuit was to seek “All emails sent or received by former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton in her official capacity as Secretary of State, as well as all emails by other State Department employees to Secretary Clinton regarding her non-“state.gov” email address.”

Due to an order by U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg, the State Department must complete the processing of these documents no later than September 2, 2018.

The newly-released documents contain material classified as "confidential," including negotiations between countries like Palestine and Israel, as well as the UK.. and Northern Ireland.