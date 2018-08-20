FDNY brawl ‘one of the most severe beatings seen on tape,’ insider says

A brutal brawl between two groups of FDNY firefighters in the Bronx has sparked several investigations and sent shockwaves through the department’s leadership.

More than a dozen members pummeled three rivals with punches and kicks to the head, sources told the New York Post.

According to the Post, the tape shows Adam Soler, 35, of Engine 68, being held down by two firefighters from Rescue Co. 3 and repeatedly kicked by a third.

“It was one of the most severe beatings they’ve seen on tape,” an FDNY insider told the newspaper, recalling the reaction by brass who viewed video of the bloody fisticuffs.

“They can’t believe one of the guys wasn’t killed.”

“Someone grabbed his head and started pounding it into the pavement,” one said. – READ MORE

Officers from the London Fire Brigade were called to the scene on Monday to save Jessie, a turquoise and yellow Macaw parrot, who had gotten stuck on a roof for three days, the Telegraph reported.

The fire crew set up a ladder and a volunteer went up to try and coax the bird over with a bowl of food. Jessie’s owners also instructed the firefighter to tell the bird “I love you,” to encourage her to come down.

However, Jessie, who reportedly escaped from her home nearby, was not feeling the love and instead told firefighters to “f— off” several times.

Fortunately, the fire crew were professionals and did not take offense to Jessie’s strong language.

“We then discovered that she had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement,” said Swallow.- READ MORE