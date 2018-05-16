Judge: ‘Unlawful’ Destruction of Ballots in Race Wasserman Schultz Won

See, Florida has some fairly strict “sunshine” laws when it comes to public transparency, and this spills over to elections. So, when Wasserman Schultz faced a difficult primary challenge in 2016 and won with 58 percent of the vote, it was well within the rights of challenger Tim Canova to request a recount of the ballots.

The only problem is that after much stalling, it turns out the ballots had been destroyed. As in, very illegally.

The saga has wound its way through the court system, but a judge ruled Friday that the “elections supervisor in Florida’s second-most populous county broke state and federal law by unlawfully destroying ballots cast in Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s 2016 Democratic primary … in a case brought by the congresswoman’s challenger who wanted to check for voting irregularities,” according to Politico.

We just won our lawsuit on summary judgment. Court ruled that Broward Supervisor of Elections illegally destroyed all paper ballots in our primary against @DWStweets. We are walking the walk on election Integrity & need your help now, small donations at https://t.co/93JqKJImOr pic.twitter.com/lgfLDpiMoo — Tim Canova (@Tim_Canova) May 14, 2018

Broward County Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes has already been under extreme scrutiny since the incident happened, and what happened during 2016 looks like it’s going to make her job a whole lot harder.

“During the upcoming election, the Department of State will send a Florida elections expert from the Division of Elections to Supervisor Snipes’ office to ensure that all laws are followed so the citizens of Broward County can have the efficient, properly run election they deserve,” a written statement from the office of Florida Gov. Rick Scott said. – READ MORE

